ACT, established in 1988, provides a wealth of training programmes and related qualifications.

Helen Hallam, head of marketing and communications, at ACT said: "We provide a long list of training programmes and qualifications that really help people reach their full potential.

"From our alternative ACT Schools provision to our youth-targeted Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+) programme and apprenticeship qualifications, we are committed to providing accessible learning and education opportunities to enhance people's lives and career prospects.

"As a leading training provider, ACT is committed to improving lives through learning. Sponsoring the South Wales Schools and Education Awards is an opportunity for us to support and recognise the achievements of schools, teachers, and pupils who are making a positive impact on education in our local community.

"We understand the dedication, hard work, and impact that these schools have on the lives of pupils, and it is hugely important to acknowledge their exceptional efforts.

"Supporting these awards aligns with our purpose of ‘Improving lives through learning’. By supporting and recognising the efforts of schools, teachers, and pupils, we can help foster a culture of excellence and inspire others to strive for success. Together, we can contribute to the overall enhancement of education and learning opportunities in our community.

"Supporting events like these awards enables us to actively engage with the local community. It demonstrates our commitment to the well-being and success of our community's educational institutions, pupils, teachers, and parents. It also provides us with the opportunity to build meaningful and lasting relationships within the community.

"When achievements are acknowledged, it motivates and inspires not only the pupils and teachers, but also the entire community.

"By showcasing the accomplishments of secondary schools, it encourages pupils to aim higher, set ambitious goals, and believe in their own potential.

"This motivation extends beyond academic achievements and can positively impact various aspects of their lives.

"Recognising the achievements of secondary schools fosters a sense of pride and engagement within the community. Parents, guardians, teachers, and community members become invested in the success of their local schools and take pride in the accomplishments of pupils. This engagement creates a supportive network that benefits the entire community.

"Inspiring future generations through recognition and celebration has a lasting impact. When pupils are motivated and encouraged to achieve their goals, it sets them on a path of lifelong learning, personal growth, and success. This not only benefits the individuals themselves but also contributes to the overall development and prosperity of the community.

Helen said ACT recognises the importance for a business to actively support the schools and education awards.

She said: "As a training provider operating in the community, it is important for us to demonstrate our commitment to the well-being and success of that community.

"Supporting awards like these is a way to contribute to the betterment of education in our community and to recognise and celebrate the hard work and achievements of those who are making a positive impact."

Helen said: "I wasn't very academic at school, I failed my maths and English GCSE's twice, I was hopeless at sports, and I was completely out of my depth when it came to science! Despite struggling with certain subjects at school, I was fortunate to have teachers at my secondary school who recognised and nurtured my creative abilities and encouraged me to explore a creative path.

"My college experience further developed my creative skills and introduced me to a diverse group of like-minded creatives. Collaborating on projects, sharing our skills, life experiences and stories, enabled me to develop as an individual, exploring my personality, improving my social skills and confidence.

"I believe education is so important because it not only provides us with knowledge and skills but also helps us develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication abilities. It opens doors to opportunities and allows us to explore our passions and interests. Education empowers us to make informed decisions and contribute positively to society.

"For me, education has been instrumental in finding a career path that I am passionate about and has allowed me to continuously grow and learn throughout my professional life."

Categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards are: