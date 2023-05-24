Temporary permission for the market to stand for up to five years has already been granted, but the council has since submitted a second application to make the development permanent.

Plaid Cymru councillor James Fussell, represents the St Martins ward, in which the market is located. He has asked for the permanent application to be discussed by the committee, so that residents and committee members can have a say on the plans.

Cllr Fussell said: “This is an interesting one because in planning terms it has already been agreed, but residents still have valid concerns to express.

“Residents felt they may not have had the opportunity to air their views, and that’s maybe because it was delegated.”

Planning permission for the first application was granted by the council’s planning officers under delegated powers in February.

Cllr Fussell said residents had raised concerns about the visual impact of the market, which is to be made-up of shipping containers. He said: “There should be a high standard of design that reinforces local distinctiveness. This, the placemaking, and street scene is being questioned.”

Construction work has already begun with an expected opening date in autumn.

It is part of the council’s Caerphilly 2035 masterplan which aims to regenerate and transform the town centre. Funding is split between the council (£1.25 million), the Welsh Government (£2.69 million) and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (£700,000).

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, has previously said making the market permanent will “mean long-term security and retain footfall in the town”.

The market will be known as “Ffos Caerffili” and will include 28 units in total, which will be home to a range of shops, restaurants, bars and offices.

‘Ffos’ translates to ‘moat’ in English, and the name aims to link the market with the town’s “rich heritage and iconic medieval fortress that is Caerphilly Castle”.

The council also has informal plans to demolish the former Caerphilly Indoor Market on Pentrebane Street.

It is not clear when the application will be discussed yet, but the planning committee’s next meeting is on June 14.

What will the market look like?





According to the design and access statement, Caerphilly County Borough Council is aiming for a set-up similar to Goodsheds in Barry.

As customers enter the market from Cardiff Road they will be faced with shops on their left, a bar area in the middle and seating to their right.

The application states: “The ‘street’ of retail units to the left will have suspended ‘bus-stop’ style signage, creating an exciting and engaging scene, advertising the range and variety of retails on offer.”

Food and drink stations will be located on the upper floor, with covered seating. Additionally, four of the containers will be used as office spaces aimed at start-up businesses.

The roof of the market is proposed to have a range of finishes including a green roof blanket which will catch rain water, a canopy, and container roof.

External space for pop-up stalls is also included in the plans, which would be used during events such as the Big Cheese or the annual Christmas market.

According to the plans the most important part of the development is “maximising its presence” on Cardiff Road – this will be done by a visually enticing entrance.

Park Lane adjoins Dafydd Williams park, therefore the market will be arranged to minimise the impact on the existing trees.

A new pedestrian path could be created to lead from the market to Dafydd Williams park, which would “provide opportunities for functions to spill-out onto the park”.

The plans also state the development intends to use its proximity to Caerphilly Castle to its benefit and “maximise views”.

Fourteen car parking spaces, including one accessible space, have been proposed – but these will only be used by traders and staff, as well as for deliveries.

Bike stands are expected to be provided for public and staff use.