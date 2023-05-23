The Independent Office for Police Conduct will send investigators to start “gathering information and to assess whether the IOPC will carry out an independent investigation” into a fatal crash in Cardiff on Monday in which two teenagers died, a spokesperson for the watchdog said.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We have been contacted this afternoon by South Wales Police to make a referral regarding the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision in Ely yesterday (Monday).

“We will be sending investigators to a police post-incident procedure to begin gathering information and to assess whether the IOPC will carry out an independent investigation.”

Mr Stone said the force had received CCTV footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike ahead of the collision, but insisted that there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road when the crash occurred.

The chief superintendent said arrests had been made and more would follow.

“I would like to acknowledge the impact last night’s disorder had on local residents, who are understandably very frightened,” he told the press conference.

“They have our assurances that we will be doing our best to arrest all of those responsible. A number of arrests have already been made and more will follow.”

The unrest broke out after Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff while riding an electric bike.

Some residents in the district claimed the two boys, who were named locally, were being pursued by South Wales Police – an allegation denied by the force.

They said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But CCTV footage has since emerged showing a police van following an electric bike in the area shortly before the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the disorder is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2200166555.