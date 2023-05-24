Michael Saltmarsh has admitted causing the deaths of David Gay, 58, and Wendy Gay, 67, by dangerous driving in Caerphilly.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop.

The offences took place on Nantgarw Road at around 7.50pm on Friday, March 17.

Van driver Saltmarsh, 48, of Station Terrace, Caerphilly, was warned by Judge Paul Hobson that he faces a “significant” custodial term.

The defendant, who appeared in Cardiff Crown Court via a video link from prison, is due to be sentenced in June.

He was remanded in custody.