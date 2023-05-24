Appearing on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme for a second day in a row, Alun Michael said: "Information emerged after we had done the interview (on Tuesday morning) which has to be investigated, and the question has to be asked of whether there is a connection between earlier events and the road traffic accident itself.

"We have to look at the facts of what actually happened on Monday. I am assured and I am still assured youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident."

Unrest broke out in the Ely area of the capital on Monday after Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans died in a crash while riding an electric bike.

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal crash in Ely, Cardiff. (Image: PA)

"The road traffic accident is being carefully investigated but there wasn’t a police vehicle in the road where and when the actual accident happened," Mr Michael told Radio 4 on Wednesday.

"The impression that was given was that of youngsters being chased by the police and an accident happened, an immediate one to the other.

"That I am still assured is not what happened but information emerged of the vehicle and the youngsters in the same street, a different street, shortly before the event, that of course then comes into something that should be investigated."

When broadcaster Martha Kearney suggested that this leaves open the possibility of a police chase, he replied: "It leaves open the possibility. I was assured there was not… police chasing the individuals at the time the accident happened.

"That there may have been something earlier is of course something that should be fully investigated."

A car set alight and a damaged police car in Ely, Cardiff, as rioters clashed with police. (Image: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Following the incident, South Wales Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The unrest in Ely went on into the early hours of Tuesday morning, and police made several arrests.

Riot police remained in Ely overnight and were joined by mounted officers, as the rioters moved into a different area of the estate, continuing to throw missiles and set cars alight.

Later that day, Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas called for calm and said it was "really important" a full investigation into the crash could take place immediately.

"We need to understand what happened and why," he said. "The best way we can achieve this is by letting the investigation begin as soon as possible. Any further trouble will only delay that investigation."

Additional reporting by PA Media.