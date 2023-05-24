A panel found allegations of gross misconduct proven against Joseph Cook at an accelerated hearing on Tuesday.

He faced a series of allegations that he breached standards of professional behaviour while off-duty in Cardiff last June.

The panel found former Cook, who resigned earlier this month, breached standards of professional behaviour on two occasions.

Specifically, the panel found the former officer had breached police standards covering authority, respect and courtesy; and covering discreditable conduct.

Cook will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list in due course.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, Pam Kelly, the chief constable of Gwent Police, said: "The allegations against Joseph Cook, a former officer, were found proven following indisputable evidence against him.

"The communities of Gwent deserve the absolute best from our officers.

"We will continue to send a clear message to colleagues and the public that this behaviour has no place on our service, and we will pursue and remove those who damage confidence in Gwent Police.

"This former officer’s behaviour fell far below what I expect from our officers. His name will now be placed on the list of barred officers preventing him from working as an officer in future."