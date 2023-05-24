Pam Kelly was speaking after a panel found allegations of gross misconduct proved against PC Benjamin French.

The officer, who resigned from the force this month, would have been sacked if he had not already left his post, the panel said.

French was facing misconduct proceedings over allegations dating back to December, while he was off-duty in Cardiff.

At a public hearing, the panel found Benjamin French breached standards of professional behaviour on two occasions, specifically the standard governing “authority, respect and courtesy”; and the standard concerning “discreditable conduct”.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, chief constable Kelly said: “The behaviour of Benjamin French, a former Gwent Police officer, contradicts the high standards we expect of all our staff – whether on or off-duty.

“The allegations against the former officer were found proven following incontrovertible evidence against him.

“Our communities deserve the very best from those serving them and they deserve the highest of standards.

“We will continue to send a clear message to colleagues and the public that this behaviour has no place on our service, and we will pursue and remove those who damage confidence in Gwent Police.

“If he had not resigned from the service prior to this accelerated hearing, he would have been dismissed and it is right that we have continued with these proceedings.

“The purpose of the police misconduct process is not just to hold officers, or former officers as with this case, to account for their actions; it is to maintain public confidence in the police service, uphold high standards, deter misconduct and protect the public.”

French will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.