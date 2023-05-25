“Coward” Kelvin Ferguson attacked her before rugby tackling her into a wall as she fled from him, leaving her with a large cut to her chin.

The terrified woman had feared for her life as he assaulted her but she managed to escape and run to the safety of a neighbour’s house.

The Argus reported last week how Ferguson was jailed for 32 months following his brutal treatment of his now ex-partner.

Gwent Police have released a picture of the offender who was sentenced at Newport Crown Court last week.

The 27-year-old bully had grabbed the woman around her neck before throwing her to the floor and punching her repeatedly to her head and body at their martial home.

She fell down the stairs but managed to get up and run out of the house before he rugby tackled her causing her to fall into the wall.

Ferguson’s wife has been left with a permanent scar after she sustained a gaping wound to her chin.

He then dragged her back into the property and resumed the attack before she managed to escape again.

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, said: “The victim was covered in blood and went running into a neighbour’s house.

“The woman there said it was like something out of a horror movie.

“There was blood everywhere and she was shouting, ‘Help me, help me – he's going to kill me. Ring the police.”

After officers attended, she was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil where she required 11 stitches.

This shocking act of violence was the culmination of seven years of domestic abuse and escalated after they were married.

His abuse included Ferguson isolating her from family and friends, preventing her from getting a job, physically and verbally abusing her and dictating what she could wear.

Ferguson, of Sunny Hill, Rhymney, Caerphilly admitted grievous bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The offences were committed between December 2015 and November 2022.

Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, said his client was a man with no previous convictions and had been held on remand in prison for the last seven months.

His barrister revealed that his client, who has worked as a handyman, was homeless at the time of the assault six months ago and was living in a tent.

Judge Hywel James told Ferguson: “This was a prolonged, persistent, violent and, I have to say, cowardly attack upon your victim.”