The Community Conversation takes place on Tuesday at the University of South Wales in the city centre.

Run by Business in the Community, the event takes place from 6-7.30pm on Tuesday, May 30, at the Newport Campus in Usk Way.

What will happen at the event?





Attendees will be asked for their views, experiences, and opinions on a range of challenges affecting communities in Newport (Cost of Living, Transport, Skills and Jobs and Health/Mental Health).

Small groups will discuss the challenges and express views on how through collaboration these can be address for future generations. The groups will also work together to compile a draft vision for the Newport Place Programme that will be tested at future events.

Why is this needed

A survey completed by members of the community in March and April identified that the current and future challenges facing communities include cost of living, transport, skills and jobs and health and mental health.

Whilst the survey gave an insight into these challenges these now need to be explored further and in more detail.

What will happen afterwards

The findings from the event will be presented to the Place Programme steering committee and used alongside data and statistics to plan the objectives of the programme.

“Business in the Community’s (BITC) Place Programme is about bringing everyone together in a place to act collaboratively," said a spokesperson.

"To act on long-term goals, based on a common agreement of the challenges, opportunities and solutions and drawing on the strengths of everyone in that community. This event will start the process of ensuring our work in Newport is focussing on the issues that matter through community collaboration."

To register click this link https://forms.gle/n8wK5rKrWWYHf4eX6 or email Adele at adele.harries-nicholas@bitc.org.uk