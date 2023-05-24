Families are beginning to think about preparing for the new school year and for many, worrying about how they will afford new uniforms.

I recently visited Caerphilly Uniform Exchange, where I met Lisa Watkins and her wonderful team of volunteers. Their presence in Caerphilly is so important, in the current times especially.

The uniform exchange is open to anyone across Caerphilly and can be accessed just by attending its shop in Lansbury Park.

Bring your old uniforms with you and exchange for new uniforms in the size you need. It also stocks PE kits, shoes and prom wear.

Not only is this initiative crucial in supporting local families through the current cost of living crisis, it is also helping the environment through reducing clothing waste and encouraging recycling.

I took the opportunity to raise the topic of uniforms with the First Minister this week. You can see my contribution here: www.senedd.tv/Meeting/PreviewEmbedCode/840eb440-4090-4d34-bffa-526ff75a3ab4?width=640&height=360&inPoint=00:07:20&outPoint=00:10:34

Welsh Government previously carried out a consultation, which asked for views on easing the burden of buying uniforms for families who are struggling with the cost of living.

As a result of this consultation, the Education Minister Jeremy Miles has called on schools to make their uniforms more affordable. He also said that school logos should not be compulsory.

Families should be told about any changes to school uniform policy before the end of this term.

The consultation on school uniforms was clear – families in Wales are struggling and this is why initiatives like Caerphilly Uniform Exchange are invaluable in our communities.

Families on lower incomes can also apply for a Welsh Government grant of up to £300 to help with the cost of school uniforms.