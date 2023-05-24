A notice of motion, which called on the council to become a foster family friendly employer, was approved at a full council meeting on Tuesday May 23.

Foster carers and those caring for children of family or friends will now be offered up to five days paid leave to attend training or meetings relating to the role as a carer.

Additionally, they will be entitled to unpaid time off work for unexpected emergencies.

Labour councillors Elaine Forehead and Teresa Heron are behind the motion, which states: “Foster carers play a vital role in safeguarding our most vulnerable children.

“They become the expert on the child they care for and are dedicated to supporting each child to their full potential. This can only happen with support and encouragement from their networks.”

The report stated there would be no financial implications to the council becoming a foster friendly employer. However, Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Whittle questioned this, due to staff receiving paid leave.

However, Cllr Whittle said he supported the motion.

The proposal to become a foster carer friendly employer was signed by council leader Sean Morgan and cabinet members.

Plaid Cymru councillor Teresa Parry said she and her opposition colleagues would have liked the opportunity to sign the motion to show their support.

Later in the meeting, deputy leader Jamie Pritchard said in future there should better collaboration between councillors of all political parties when it comes to motions.

The motion was unanimously approved by councillors.