Cardiff-based Asmaa and Fauve, Swansea, will join 10 other contestants vying for the coveted title of Britain’s best amateur sewer in series nine of the BBC show.

Sara Pascoe will return in the latest series of the Great British Sewing Bee along with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young as series nine kicks off on BBC One tonight at 8pm.

Meet the South Wales contestant taking part in the Great British Sewing Bee

Asmaa

Asmaa, 46, lives in Cardiff and is a consultant Breast Surgeon at a cancer centre in the Welsh capital.

She was born in Iraq and it is during the war in her home country the BBC said she picked up her passion for sewing.

The BBC website says: "During the Iraq and Iran War, Asmaa would spend her time watching and learning from her grandmother who was a seamstress.

"She would hand sew the most fabulous wardrobe for her dolls, using any scraps and remnants she could find."

Her family escaped Iraq when she was 14 and moved to the UK. Then, at the age of 18, she moved to Cardiff to study medicine.

Asmaa lives with her husband and two children.

The BBC added: "Her wardrobe is mostly self-made as she likes to create brightly coloured modesty clothing to match her designer shoes – her one indulgence to herself.

"She also specialises in making underwear, creating sets to coordinate with her outfits."

Asmaa even makes post-op bras for her breast cancer patients.

Fauve

Fauve, 26, is a trainee solicitor living near Swansea, with her mum, dad, brother and nan.

She is also a top golfer with a handicap of +2 and has represented Wales in the Home Nationals.

She is now hoping to add the title of Britain’s best amateur sewer to that list.

Describing Fauve's love for sewing the BBC said: "The sewing bug bit five years ago when Fauve went along to a sewing class and made a peg bag.

"From that moment she was hooked.

"Now she sews in the evenings from her “sewing cupboard,” where she creates her handmade wardrobe of puff-sleeved feminine dresses.

"The family’s three pedigree Kerry Blue dogs keep her company while she sews, usually lying down on the fabric she’s neatly laid out."

When is the Great British Sewing Bee 2023?





The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 begins tonight (Wednesday, May 24) at 9pm on BBC One.

It is the ninth season of the show, which began back in 2013.

What to expect on the Great British Spelling Bee tonight

The BBC description for the first episode of series nine which is said to focus on 'Classics with a Twist', reads: "For their first Pattern Challenge, the sewers make a top with a twist at its centre, which is a straightforward construction with a tricky brain-teaser.

"For the 90-minute Transformation Challenge, they take the office uniform – a pencil skirt and blouse – and give it their own personal twist to reflect their style.

"Finally, in the Made to Measure round, the sewers meet their models for the first time and attempt to perfectly fit a dress that has cut-out details.

"Who will impress the judges and win Garment of the Week, and whose hopes of staying in the competition won’t last beyond week one?"