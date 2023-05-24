The Waverley has been on the water since 1947, and first underwent restoration in 1975, when kids paid £1 to travel - the same price currently charged for over-fives.

The paddle steamer travels around the UK, but was photographed yesterday leaving Glasgow for Largs, North Ayrshire.

It could be seen in the pretty seaside town surrounded by hilly countryside.

The 76-year-old vessel will visit Northern Ireland, Liverpool, North Wales, the Bristol Chanel, the south coast and the Thames.

The vessel will also visit Newport and Penarth this summer.

The Waverley begins its journey aroud the UK

Portishead, North Somerset, has been added for the first time in 20 years, along with Tenby in South West Wales for the first time in more than 30 years.

It has been subject to massive refurbishment projects to keep it shipshape and £180,000 was raised in two months to pay for dry-docking.

The 2023 season will see Waverley offer the greatest variety of destinations for over a decade including the Bristol Channel, Liverpool and North Wales, and Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland.

Later in the year she will return to the south coast and Isle of Wight, London and the Thames.

The Waverley from above captured by drone footage

Paul Semple, Waverley’s manager, said: "This year we are taking Waverley to an increased number of ports and piers as we look to broaden her appeal to the greatest number of people.

"This summer Waverley will offer some delightful cruises with a variety that no other historic seagoing vessel can match.

"We are confident that by taking Waverley to so many areas around the UK will help ensure her continued survival as a fully operational steamship.

Amazing new images show The Waverley in all her glory

"As Waverley approaches her 50th anniversary in preservation and having carried well over 6 million passengers, the challenge is no easier to operate and maintain a remarkable piece of our proud maritime heritage.

"Everyone that sails helps to ensure Waverley’s paddles keep turning.

"We are exceptionally grateful to all those who supported the recent appeal to meet the cost of Waverley’s annual dry docking which took place in March ahead of the 2023 season.

"Over 2,000 people donated with £180,000 being raised in just two months."