Repeat offender Paul Stanciu was given a chance by Recorder John Philpotts after he was caught with indecent images of children on his mobile phone.

The defendant was jailed for having child abuse images in 2017, Newport Crown Court was told.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said police came across more indecent images of children when they made an “unannounced visit” to Stanciu's home last month.

Officers were monitoring the defendant as part of the terms of his sexual harm prevention order imposed following his conviction six years ago.

Stanciu had tried to cover his tracks by installing “cleaning software” on his phone and had downloaded child abuse images including one of a girl being raped.

The defendant, aged 61, of Laurel Crescent, Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of the possession of an indecent photograph of a child.

They included a single category A image, six category B images and 14 category C images.

Stanciu also admitted being in breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

Mr James said that after the defendant had been assessed by a probation officer, they had concluded that: “There is a risk of him committing offences against young girls.”

Ben Waters, representing Stanciu, said in mitigation that his client had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity and urged the court to provide him with “intervention and rehabilitation”.

His barrister added: “He has a willingness to accept that he has a problem.”

Stanciu was brought to court from prison after being remanded in custody following his guilty pleas to the offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 26

Recorder Philpotts told him: “It is clear that you had made numerous visits to websites which had these illegal images.

“Your position is further aggravated by your previous conviction and your failure to comply with the sexual harm prevention order.”

But the judge said he would be suspending his 12-month prison sentence for two years so that he could go on a sex offender programme.

"The public interest is better served by you being treated in the community," he stated to Stanciu.

The defendant will also have to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £420 costs.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender and was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.