Newport-based Monmouthshire Building Society has a long and distinguished record of support for a variety of high profile, community-based awards, over very many years.

And the building society has itself appeared in the frame on numerous occasions to receive richly deserved accolades in recognition of its excellence as a business and the quality and benefit of the work that it does throughout the community.

Monmouthshire Building Society was squarely in the spotlight when it was named Business of the Year at the 2022 South Wales Argus Business Awards after previously taking home the Large Business of the Year accolade from the awards in 2018 and 2019.

Founded in 1869 the Monmouthshire prides itself in continuing to offer the benefits of a modern mutual building society for its members, a service it has continued with distinction over these very many years.

Anchored at the heart of the communities it serves, with its headquarters in John Frost Square, Newport, Monmouthshire Building Society, which employs some 145 people, has its various offices and bases at 29 geographic locations serving its almost 71,000 members.

Gemma Bale, head of Monmouthshire Building Society's brand and product, said the building society is demonstrating its passion for supporting the community in sponsoring the South Wales Argus awards

Gemma said: "As a modern mutual we’re passionate about working for the benefit of our communities. Because our members invest in the society, we can support local community projects."

The building society believes it is important to show its support for the prestigious and highly regarded awards.

Gemma said: "We invest in fundraising and grassroots support in the local area, and education for all vital for ensuring economic and community support for our future generations in Newport.

"We are part of our community – our branches are often at the heart of the local area, and our core purpose is to work for the benefit of those around us."

And the building society is keen to underscore the benefits it believes the awards deliver for the community and schools, teachers, pupils and education as a whole.

She said: "It’s important to reward the immense hard work and dedication that goes into the teaching profession and identify the impact that they may have on people for the rest of their lives."

On a personal level Gemma said: "Learning was something I really enjoyed. I can still remember the positivity of some of my favourite teachers and the confidence they instilled in me – even 30 years on.

"I still like to learn, read, and grow every day and I encourage my teams and my children to embrace learning new things as it opens up opportunities and a new way of seeing the world as a place of adventure and excitement."

Categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards are: