A MAN has been charged with the rape of 14-year-old schoolgirl.
Luke Jones, 31, from Tredegar is accused of sexually assaulting her in Caerphilly county last month.
The defendant, of Queen Victoria Street, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the crown court tomorrow.
