The crash involved a car and two bikes along Bryn Celyn Road, at around 9.45pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 23.

The cyclists, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the crash, heading towards Maendy Way. The car is believed to be a small white hatchback.

Officers now want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on, or near Bryn Celyn Road, Cwmbran, at around the time of the crash or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Roads Policing Specialist Operations Inspector Shane Underwood said: "We thank all those who have already contacted us with information, our enquiries are continuing and we still want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on, or near Bryn Celyn Road, at around 9.45pm on Tuesday, May 23, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

"You can call 101, quoting log reference 2300168203, or send us a direct message on social media."