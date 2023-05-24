Superdrug will open at Unit 14 on Newport Retail Park in July.

The unit has remained an empty shell for the past three years, with no businesses replacing it but now it has been revealed that the new health and beauty retailer will open in its place.

The new store will replace the former international retailer H&M after it closed in December 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

As Part of Superdrug’s sustainable store scheme the store will get new shop front, fully recyclable and updated signage, improved flooring and titles, energy-efficent LED lighting and new floor layouts

Jobs for the new store are already being advertised on the Superdrug website, with the company looking for a Team Leader, Sales Adviser, Fragrance Adviser and a Beauty Therapist.

A precise date the new store will open is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, until the new store opens shoppers can find their nearest Superdrug at Commercial Street in Newport City Centre or Gwent Square in Cwmbran.