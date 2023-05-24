Monmouth MP David Davies suggested the plans could see meal deals scrapped, and would “make meals even more expensive for people in Wales”, as the latest inflation figures have shown that food prices continue to soar.

While overall price rises were at 8.7 per cent in April compared with 10.1 per cent in March, food inflation was at 19.3 per cent, down only slightly on 19.6 per cent the previous month and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

During Wales Questions in the Commons, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts suggested that ministers should implement a cap on food prices, similar to the approach of other European countries.

She told MPs: “Food inflation remains above 19 per cent – and it hits the poorest hardest, with Trussell Trust warning that the past year saw a record 185,000 food parcels provided in Wales.

“Meanwhile, supermarkets continue to make record-breaking profits. Many speak of a ‘greedflation’ crisis.”

She asked: “European governments have negotiated with supermarkets to cap food prices. Why won’t his Government do this too?”

Welsh Secretary Mr Davies replied: “I want to just remind her that in addition to the pensions and benefits rising with inflation, there are payments of £900 to those on benefits, £300 to pensions, £150 to those in households with disabilities.

“Quite frankly, if she is seriously worried about food inflation, she should be talking to her colleagues who are propping up the Welsh Labour Government about their ridiculous proposals to ban meal deals which will make meals even more expensive for people in Wales.”

The Welsh Government has previously said it is not considering a ban on meal deals as part of the plans, but could restrict high fat or salt items from being included in meal deal offers.

The devolved Government in Cardiff has also considered banning buy-one-get-one-free promotions for unhealthy food during a consultation on the plans.