Police said the woman was pushing the pram in Warwick Road, Brynmwar, at around 9.50am yesterday, Tuesday, May 23, when an unknown man approached her and attempted to pull the pram away from her.

The woman and baby were not hurt, according to Gwent Police.

Gwent Police would now like to speak to two dog walkers who were in the area at the time. They have emphasised that the pair are not suspects.

Detective Inspector Gavin Torjesen said: “Officers will be making further enquiries and so you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.

“We would like to speak to two men who were seen walking their dogs in the area around the time that the incident is believed to have taken place.

“Both were described as in their fifties or sixties and of medium build. One man was around 5ft 1ins and bald, while the second was around 5ft 8ins with grey hair.

“We want to stress that neither of these men are believed to be suspects but they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information about this is asked to contact us, by calling 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log 2300167226.