The incident happened near Wesley Buildings, opposite Market Road, in Nantyglo at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, May 16.

Gwent Police launched a public appeal for information the following day, but one week on the force is still looking for the alleged offender and enquiries are "ongoing".

The man, described as being aged around 60, tried to grab an 11-year-old girl as she was walking, but she was able to get away.

The suspect was also described as being white, with grey hair, and was believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hoodie.

He was reportedly driving a small silver van.

Police carried out extra patrols in the area following the alleged incident, which the police called a "report of suspicious behaviour".

Speaking at the time the appeal was launched, Gwent Police detective superintendent Michelle Chaplin said: "It is possible that you may see an additional police presence in Brynmawr and Nantyglo at this time, but please do not be alarmed.

"Officers will be making further enquiries and we’ve set up additional patrols since receiving information of this suspicious behaviour.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.

"We want to hear from anyone who was in the Brynmawr area, especially Limestone Road, Wesley Buildings, Chapel Road or Market Road, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Tuesday, May 16.

"If you also have CCTV or dashcam footage from any of these locations, you may have information that could assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300158767, sending a direct message to the force on social media, or emailing contact@gwent.police.uk

You can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.