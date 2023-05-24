POLICE are on the hunt for a Gwent man as they investigate an alleged assault.
Ieuan Woodyatt is from Blaenavon.
Gwent Police said officers "would like to speak to the 24-year-old in connection with an investigation into an assault".
Anyone with any information regarding Woodyatt's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300142680.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
