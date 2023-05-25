SHANIA SMALL, 22, of Tone Square, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between junction 24 and junction 25 westbound on December 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEWI MARSHALL, 23, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on December 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHAY HARRISON, 23, of Glebe Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park Drive, Bargoed on December 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRETT PARKER, 22, of Varteg Road, Blaenavon must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Rhymney on December 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Drink driver who killed married couple faces years in jail

EMMA WALSH, 43, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN JONES, 35, of Moore's Row, Fochriw, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 21 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hill Road, Pontlottyn on April 29.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SHAHID MOHAMMED, 40, of New Street, Newport must pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A4042 when using a hand-held mobile telephone on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH BREWER, 40, of Windy Ridge, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Montclaire Avenue when using a hand-held mobile telephone on December 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN CANTELO, 41, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cwmavon Road, Pontypool on December 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.