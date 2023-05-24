The incident happened in High Street, in the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

A 24-year-old man, Ahmed Mohsen, has appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear before the crown court tomorrow, Thursday.

The defendant, of Alexandra Road, Newport was remanded in custody.

Three other men, aged 23, 29 and 30, were also arrested in connection with the incident and remain on police bail, a spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed this week.

The alleged victim in the incident, named in court as 24-year-old Jhaid Uddin, was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition, but is now "stable", the police spokesperson added.

The Gwent force continues to appeal for witnesses to come forward as officers investigate the alleged assault.

"As our investigation continues, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist officers, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us," detective chief inspector Matt Sedgebeer, the senior investigating officer, said previously.

"If you have CCTV or dashcam footage in High Street or Griffin Street, or if you were in the area between 3.15am and 4.15am on Sunday, April 23, we want to hear from you."

Anyone with information which could help that investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2300129821, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.