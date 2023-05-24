Police were called to the area on Saturday, May 20, at 4.25pm after being contacted by residents and ward councillors of the area with concerns of groups of youths.

A group of 30 people gathered at the Pont Faen shops playing basketball and sitting outside on chairs and blasting loud music.

Ward councillor Andrew Sterry said: “Around 40 youngsters around the ages of 17 to 20 were sat outside the shops.

“They all brought their own chairs, and some sat on the steps on the side near the chip shop, while others were playing basketball.

“It’s a mini shopping centre, it's not made for that use. It's not good as we have had a lot of residents call about the behaviour at Pont Faen shops and its been a big problem the past few weeks.

“I have been informed by Gwent Police that officers are aware and are regularly patrolling the area and I have informed residents if they have any problems with anti-social behaviour to report it.”

Police attended the area and reported that no offences were identified.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re received a report of anti-social behaviour in Fallowfield Road, Newport, at around 4.25pm on Saturday, May 20.

“Officers attended and a group of around 30 people were reportedly present. No offences were identified.”