Tara Joanna Hamer from Hengoed, Caerphilly, was blue lighted to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff on November 22, 2023, and was told she had double organ failure, sepsis, pancreatitis and double pneumonia leading to her organs not functioning properly.

Tara, who works within the NHS and also ring girl for professional boxers, said she was “closer to death than being alive.”

Tara was on life support for a month (Image: Tara Joanna Hamer)

Tara said: “I didn’t know I was being kept alive by a life support machine and I had no idea all the work that the consultants, DR’S & Critical Care nurses were giving me to keep me alive.

“I can tell you the only thing I can remember so clearly were having consistent horrible dreams, or should I say nightmares. Very real ones, ones relating to me being in a hospital and very ill, I died and came back alive in one of the dreams.

“I was having very strange confusing nightmares about loved ones and I am so lucky to have been given the chance to wake up and given another chance at life.”

The previously Miss Galaxy Wales, who was on life support for 28 days, had nurses working 'around the clock' to stabilise her when she was first admitted.

Upon waking up, Tara tried ripping the wires out of her arms and tried to tear off her oxygen mask.

Tara said: “My breathing wasn’t the best at all when I woke up and I could feel that my chest was tight, making my breathing difficult. This was from the double pneumonia and endless tubes down my throat.

“I was still so unwell and really weak. I was still completely wired up to machines, drips, and all sorts. I had an oxygen mask on and when I first woke up I must have been so frightened. I didn’t know what was really going on I was so disoriented.

“The nurses obviously rushed over and my dad, as always, managed to calm me right down. If I panicked too much my levels would shoot up and be all over the place again, so I had to try and stay calm and relaxed. My dad’s always the one to do that well.”

The Caerphilly woman feels she has been given another chance at life (Image: Tara Joanna Hamer)

Tara was discharged on Friday, January 13, having spent Christmas, New Year and her birthday in hospital.

The Caerphilly woman, who enjoys training at the gym, found that in the run up to her being admitted to hospital she was bruising easily, had a severe ulcerated mouth and “was constantly tired and just lifeless.”

Tara now wants to thank the “incredible” staff at the Heath Hospital who would plait her hair whilst she was in intensive care.

Tara said: “They were all so lovely and patient with me. I am in awe with each and every one of them for what they do.

“They literally brought me back again. Cristal Care saved my life and if it wasn’t for them doing their job so amazingly then I would not be here today and I’m 100 per cent sure of that.

“I will never forget them and will be eternally grateful to all staff on the CC department for the rest of my life. Thank you to all of you, you really are my heroes.

“What happened to me has completely made me see certain things in a different light. It’s taught me to always be grateful for what you have in life, having happiness and good health is so important. Make sure you enjoy the little things in life.

“Always cherish your family, partner, children, your grandparents, friends and all those who are close to your heart, it’s essential. Go out and do lots of nice, fun things and live your life to the absolute fullest as it could change in an instant.

“I genuinely am so lucky and will be forever grateful for the rest of life for being blessed and given a chance at life once again.”