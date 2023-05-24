Revealing in speech and song how he has juggled a remarkable life of petty crime, domestic bliss and early forays into the British porn industry, Dave is on a mission… a crusade … to warn of the dangers of impending eco peril.

On his journey around the country, which stops off at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on May 26, Angel will be accompanied by the blazer-wearing music hall legend and contemporary of entertainer Arthur Atkinson, Tommy Cockles.

Cockles will take the audience on a jaded trip down memory lane as he recalls his life in the business they call showbusiness.

Alongside them both, will be the authority on everything - from fruit machines to affairs of the heart - the man who isn’t afraid to share his opinion, Billy Bleach.

Dave Angel says: “Carbon footprint aside, being on tour is great until Shirley’s sandwiches run out! I am not eating fast food or processed sandwiches!”

Angel, Cockles and Bleach are the creations of comedian and actor Simon Day and each featured in the BBC’s classic comedy sketch show, The Fast Show.

Simon Day was born in 1962 and grew up in Blackheath, London.

He discovered a talent for stand-up in his twenties, winning a Time Out Best New Act award in 1991. After working with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, he starred in BBC TV’s classic The Fast Show.

His memoir, Comedy and Error, was published in 2012 and he has had two series of The Simon Day Show on Radio 4.

Day starred in the sitcom The Function Room on Channel 4.

With film credits including Shakespeare In Love, Run Fatboy Run and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and extensive TV credits including Heartbeat, Red Dwarf, Jonathan Creek, Holby City, Skins and of course, The Fast Show, Simon is a legend of the small screen.

He will be performing at the Borough Theatre, Abergavenny, on May 26 and the Millennium Centre, Cardiff, on May 27.