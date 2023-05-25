Michael Tomczyk targeted businesses in Newport and Cwmbran and got away with petrol worth £339.20 after stealing from four different garages on five occasions.

The petrol stations, dates, and amounts taken were:

Shell, Malpas Road, Newport on February 14: £86.05;

Shell, Malpas Road, Newport on February 14: £50.01;

Esso, Stow Hill, Newport on February 14: £76.38;

Shell, Chepstow Road, Newport on February 16: £67.69;

Texaco, Avondale Road, Cwmbran, February 16: £59.07.

The 45-year-old, whose current address is Cardiff Prison, pleaded guilty to five counts of making off without making payment.

The offences were committed while Tomczyk was serving a suspended prison sentence, Newport Magistrates' Court was told by prosecutor Sophie Pennifold.

He was jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay compensation to all of his victims.