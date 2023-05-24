The new season of Love Island will kick off in just under two weeks, at 9pm on Monday, June 5 on ITV2 and ITVX.

A host of new singletons will take part in the popular reality dating show which will be back in Mallorca for the ITV show's 10th season.

Maya Jama will return as host of Love Island, whilst comedian and narrator Iain Stirling return to be the voiceover of the show.

Confirmed: Love Island returns to Mallorca for its tenth sizzling series on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. #LoveIsland Details > https://t.co/FITu0gZe0n pic.twitter.com/Au0WqSIWA9 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) May 24, 2023

The description for the show reads: "Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

"With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

"More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

"Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumping.

"As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023."

Love Island: Aftersun, also hosted by Jama, will also be returning to ITV2 and ITVX.

Where is the Love Island 2023 summer series being held?





The winter series of Love Island was held in South Africa earlier this year.

However, the summer series will return to its usual home in Mallorca, Spain for the 10th season of the reality dating show.

Rumoured contestants for the new season of Love Island 2023

With the start of Love Island just weeks away, the rumour mill has begun turning on who may be entering the villa.

The son of This Morning and Great British Bake Off presenter Alison Hammond, Aiden, was reportedly approached by ITV to be a part of Love Island but he turned them down.

A source, talking to The Mirror, said: "Alison was flattered, but Aiden has turned it down.

"Producers know that contestants with a famous parent are a huge hit."

Aiden Hammond, 18, would have joined the likes of fellow celebrity offsprings Dani Dyer, daughter of EastEnders' Danny Dyer, and Gemma Owen, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen, in joining the popular reality dating show.

The first girl rumored to be taking part in the new season of Love Island is Chloe Baker, according to The Tab.

The Tab said she is an Instagram model and TikTok influencer, who has worked with popular clothing brands including PrettyLittleThing, Missy Empire and Lipsy London.

It’s reported that Baker was also approached by ITV to take part in the winter series which was held in South Africa earlier this year.

You can watch Love Island at 9pm from Monday, June 5 on ITV2 and ITVX.