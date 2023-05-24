Abertillery Mini Market, in Somerset Street, was ordered to close by a Judge sitting in Newport Magistrates Court following a Trading Standards investigation that revealed the sale of illegal tobacco sales.

The shop was served a Closure Notice by Blaenau Gwent Council following a prolonged period of intelligence gathering, inspections of the premises, and test purchases which supported concerns raised by the public.

Owner Rand Adam, who represented himself at a hearing held at Newport Magistrates’ Court, contested the notice.

Adam told the court he took over the business on April 1, 2023, and made an allegation that the test purchase carried out on April 18 would not have resulted in the purchase of illegal tobacco and that this was “lies due to the council having issues with the previous owner.”

The court accepted the evidence that the test purchase took place on April 18, 2023, and that the tobacco purchased was counterfeit following disclosure of expert evidence.

The court further accepted that the criminal activities of selling counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco were continuing even after the change of business owner.

A closure order for three months until August 2, 2023, or until a further order is made was granted by the court.

Access to the store is prohibited, however access to the flat above the shop was permitted by the tenant.

Cllr Helen Cunningham, the Council’s cabinet member for place and environment, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the court hearing and thank our Trading Standards team for carrying out such a thorough investigation.

“The council listened to residents’ concerns and took an appropriate course of action. We hope this will serve as a warning to other businesses that are tempted to engage in illegal activity”

The Council used statutory powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to issue a Closure Notice.