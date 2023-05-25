As the ultimate gathering for Lego fans, this festival - which will be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) on Saturday, May 27, promises a day filled with captivating largescale displays, a treasure trove of new and retired Lego sets, exciting speed-building competitions, the mesmerising world of minifigures, and many other enthralling activities.

Among the attractions will be a number of large-scale displays, while visitors will also be able to see new and retired Lego sets. The event will also include speed-building competitions, participants racing against the clock to build Lego models within specified time limits.

Prizes and recognition await the winners, increasing the excitement and motivation to showcase LEGO's building prowess.

The festival will also include a exhibition of Lego minifigures.

For more information or tickets visit https://brickfestivalevents.com/event/newport-brick-festival/