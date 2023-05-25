Natasha Asghar, Member of the Senedd (MS) for South Wales East, recently announced her bid for the position of London mayor, emphasising her extensive experience living in the city. Ms Asghar, a member of the Conservative Party, aims to bring a "breath of fresh air" to the capital.

However, her decision to step into the electoral fray has sparked intense discussions within London and among her fellow members of the Senedd.

Natasha Asghar took to social media to share her aspirations for the London mayor role, releasing a video where she can be seen walking down a London street.

In the video, she acknowledges the initial surprise her decision may cause, given her status as an elected representative from Wales.

However, Ms Asghar highlights that she has resided in London for an equal number of years as she has lived in Wales, positioning herself as a candidate with a unique perspective and a deep understanding of both regions.

"Now I know you're probably all thinking to yourself 'Why Natasha, why?'" she said in the Twitter video.

Hefin David, MS for Caerphilly, expressed concerns about Ms Asghar's bid, saying he believes it reflects “how little the Conservative Party is committed to Wales”.

Mr David said he believes that “representing your country in your national parliament is a great honour, not a stepping stone to other things”

Alun Davies, MS for Blaenau Gwent, strongly criticised Natasha Asghar's mayoral bid, deeming it "extraordinarily self-indulgent."

He highlighted the recent announcement of over 600 job losses in Gwent and the collective effort to support affected families and bolster the local economy, commenting that Ms Asghar is “turning her back on these families and focusing on her own personal ambitions”.

He added: “It demonstrates yet again that the Tories only really care about themselves.”

On the other hand, Peter Fox, Conservative MS for Monmouth, expressed his support for Ms Asghar's bid, commending her “proven track record of standing up for the people of South Wales East”.

Mr Fox said he wished her the “very best in her bid to become Mayor of London”, recognising her political experience and hoping it would serve her well in this new endeavour.

Ms Asghar has defended her decision to run for London mayor, emphasising her long-standing residence in the city and her intention to leverage her political experience and knowledge gained as a Welsh Tory MS.

Ms Asghar has criticised the incumbent mayor, Sadiq Khan, for what she perceives as a neglect of the city, vowing to bring about meaningful change if elected.

She believes that her passion, determination, and understanding of the needs of both regions make her a suitable candidate to lead London and address its pressing challenges.

She said: “After a lot of deliberating and gentle nudging from residents across London, I have decided to throw my hat into the ring to become the Conservative candidate for next year’s Mayor of London elections.

“I have spent the best part of two years fighting against Labour in Wales as the country’s shadow Transport Minister and now I am ready to take the fight to London.

“London is a fantastic place to live, visit and work – it’s somewhere we should be proud to call home – but sadly Sadiq Khan has neglected our city for far too long and that’s got to change.

“My passion for London, its people, its businesses, and its tourists, is exactly why I want to become the next Conservative Mayor of London.

"I firmly believe that I can be the breath of fresh air London so desperately needs.”