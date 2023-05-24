The boys have now been named as by their families as Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16.

Harvey and Kyrees were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the fatal crash in Ely.

Later that evening, as officers examined the scene, "large scale disorder" erupted in the neighbourhood, with reports of crowds of youths clashing with riot police.

Harvey’s family said the 16-year-old “had a big heart.”

Harvey Evans and family (Image: South Wales Police)

Harvey Evans (far right) and his family. Picture: South Wales Police

Harvey’s family released the following tribute: “Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

“He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

“We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

“As Harvey’s mum I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now”.

In tribute Kyrees’ family said the teenagers were “loved by not only their families but by their community.”

Kyrees Sullivan (Image: South Wales Police)

Kyrees Sullivan. Picture: South Wales Police

Kyrees’ family released the following tribute: “Kyrees was a loving, caring handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.

“He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

“Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!

“They were loved by not only their families but by their community as well. Belinda, Craig & families, would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers, and messages since they lost their son.”

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash and serious disorder.

Harvey Evans (L) and Kyrees Sullivan (R) as boys. Picture: South Wales Police

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses, information, CCTV, and footage from mobile phones and social media.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community and urge anyone with information to contact South Wales Police.

“South Wales Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.

“Please submit information and digital footage online via a public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP23B72-PO1.”

South Wales Police referred the incident to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) and after reviewing the case, the watchdog has decided to investigate.

The unrest in Ely went on into the early hours of this morning, and police have made several arrests.

Riot police remained in Ely overnight and were joined by mounted officers, as the rioters moved into a different area of the estate, continuing to throw missiles and set cars alight.