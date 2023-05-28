A MOTHER and daughter have opened a clothing boutique in a bid to offer luxurious items at not so luxurious prices.
Run by Sophie Booker, the Enluxe Boutique opened in Pontypool Indoor Market on May 17.
In a true family affair Ms Booker’s mum, Theresea Follet, helps her daughter run the stall alongside her auntie Sara Vaisey.
Inside Enluxe Boutique. Picture: Sophie Booker
Ms Booker said: “I wanted to open this stall due to myself not always being able to afford luxurious things because of the cost of living.
“I thought it would be a great idea to offer an alternative to other families.
“We sell a variety of shoes and accessories; our opening times are 8am-5pm Wednesday to Friday but am looking to go full time next month.”
The boutique sells a variety of shoes and accessories. Picture: Sophie Booker
Aiming to ‘revolutionise the local retail scene’ everything at the boutique is priced £20 or less.
Located at stall 19, the boutique also has an online website where shoppers can purchase a variety of clothing items and accessories.
