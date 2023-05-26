ELVIS MUCA, 33, of Monmouth Castle Drive, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 29.

He was fined £500 and must pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

STEPHEN STOCKHAM, 25, of Ton Road, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4051 on November 29, 2022.

He was fined £500 and must pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

DANIEL ROBERT ELLIOTT, 35, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Malpas Road on December 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Man who kept driving off from petrol stations without paying for fuel jailed

CHRISTOPHER JAMES HEEL, 53, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen on November 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON WILLIAMS, 56, of Church Street, Bargoed was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Upper North Road on April 30.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LISA WOODS, 31, of Twynyffald Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen on November 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN PODMORE, 48, of Ombersley Road, Newport must pay £40.47 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a holding cell owned by Gwent Police on May 1.

TREVOR ANTHONY BENTLEY, 55, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and using a road without having a test certificate issued.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALADAR HANKO, 55, of Clytha Square, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on November 18, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.