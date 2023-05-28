This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

Young Ivy at the top of the Skirrid. Picture: Nicola Julie

Swimming: A family outing on the canal at Cwmbran. Picture: Robert Tebbs

A young Highland calf with its mother near Ebbw Vale. Picture: Matthew John Morris

A blackbird waiting for mum in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Maria Davies

This little one is enjoying nature at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Des Swords

Canada Geese Goslings at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Malcolm Farley

Young Victorians at Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Sian McDermott

A youngster enjoying the gardens at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs

Young plants at Ringland Wood. Picture: Pippa Needs

Young at heart on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Lance Tucker