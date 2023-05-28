THE theme this week is 'young' and our camera club members have shared a fantastic selection of images with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Young Ivy at the top of the Skirrid. Picture: Nicola Julie
Swimming: A family outing on the canal at Cwmbran. Picture: Robert Tebbs
A young Highland calf with its mother near Ebbw Vale. Picture: Matthew John Morris
A blackbird waiting for mum in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Maria Davies
This little one is enjoying nature at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Des Swords
Canada Geese Goslings at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Malcolm Farley
Young Victorians at Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Sian McDermott
A youngster enjoying the gardens at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs
Young plants at Ringland Wood. Picture: Pippa Needs
Young at heart on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Lance Tucker
