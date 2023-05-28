THE theme this week is 'young' and our camera club members have shared a fantastic selection of images with us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Joyful: Young Ivy at the top of the Skirrid. Picture: Nicola Julie

Young Ivy at the top of the Skirrid. Picture: Nicola Julie

South Wales Argus: Swimming: A family outing on the canal at Cwmbran. Picture: Robert Tebbs

Swimming: A family outing on the canal at Cwmbran. Picture: Robert Tebbs

South Wales Argus: Moo: A young Highland calf with its mother near Ebbw Vale. Picture: Matthew John Morris

A young Highland calf with its mother near Ebbw Vale. Picture: Matthew John Morris

South Wales Argus: Young: Blackbird waiting for mum in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Maria Davies

A blackbird waiting for mum in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Maria Davies

South Wales Argus: Delightful: This little one is enjoying nature at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Des Swords

This little one is enjoying nature at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Des Swords

South Wales Argus: Babies: Canada Geese Goslings, Taken at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Malcolm Farley

Canada Geese Goslings at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Malcolm Farley

South Wales Argus: History: Young Victorians, Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Sian McDermott

Young Victorians at Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Young and free: A youngster enjoying the gardens at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs

A youngster enjoying the gardens at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs

South Wales Argus: Nature: Young plants at Ringland Wood. Picture: Pippa Needs

Young plants at Ringland Wood. Picture: Pippa Needs

South Wales Argus: Boating: Young at heart on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Lance Tucker

Young at heart on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Lance Tucker