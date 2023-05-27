The cats are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Jasper is a Domestic Long Hair who was born in February 2021 and Oscar is a Domestic Short Hair who was born in June 2020.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Both cats came into us at the end of March. They came in as a four with two other cats - Luna and Tigger - but were separated due to cabin space in the sanctuary.

"Both Oscar and Jasper are very sociable, friendly cats!

"They have a lot of confidence and are very curious in nature.

"Jasper is the more confident of the two, he is very vocal when he wants his food and will follow you everywhere.

"Oscar can be a little more timid and relies heavily on Jasper's company. He loves to head-butt Jasper for attention and is close with him at all times. They are very bonded."

The spokesman said: "Jasper has an enlarged heart. He is currently on no medication for this, as it is not needed. For further information on Jasper's condition, please email the sanctuary at info@allcreatureslife.org."

There is no age range for children in a potential new home.

They can be rehomed as a pair or as a four with Luna and Tigger.

They cannot live with dogs.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/