The retail unit, at 152-153 Commercial Street, used to be the home of the high street fashion chain, which is currently based in Friars Walk, moving there when the shopping centre opened in 2015.

Since Next left that premises in the city's main shopping street, the shop has also been a charity shop for a hospice, and more recently an "Italian fashion outlet".

It has stood empty for at least a year, and last year the site was put up for auction, but is now for sale.

Brought to the market by NP Linnells, the former Next store is up for grabs with a guide price of £750,000.

The agents noted the commercial property is in a pedestrianised area of Newport "within an established retail and leisure location".

Street view images of the property, as a Next store in 2008 (top), a charity shop in 2017 (middle) and a fashion outlet in 2018. (Image: Google)

The city centre "has recently undergone widespread regeneration programmes including the Friars Walk shopping centre, the indoor market and Central Point", they added.

The property is described as "a Grade II Listed four-storey end-terraced building of traditional brick construction under pitched roof coverings".

Any buyers would have the opportunity for "substantial redevelopment and investment options" and the sale marks "a rare opportunity to acquire such a substantial land holding in Newport city centre".

The property can be viewed on Zoopla here and the agents can be contacted by calling 01633 371454.