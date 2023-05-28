If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Clarance, three months old, male, Poodle cross.

Clarance is a sweet puppy who is getting a little braver every day, especially when around his kennel friends.

He loves playing with toys and chasing after his friends in the yard.

Clarance will need a confident resident dog to help him settle into his new life and help show him how to be brave.

Clarance will need help learning new skills such as housetraining and walking on a lead.

Cyril, three years old, male, Beagle cross.

Cyril is an utter delight to be around, he is beautiful in both looks and personality.

He walks lovely on the lead and enjoys going out on adventures.

He is very kennel clean so we don’t think it will take him long to remember his housetraining and he gets on well here with all dogs.

Cyril can happily live with resident dogs or be an only dog as long as adopters can provide plenty of enrichment for his very intelligent mind.

He is a very affectionate happy boy that can live with older dog savy children who are respectful of his needs.

Imanuel, one year old, male, Cocker Spaniel.

Imanuel is a delightful gentle boy who although a little timid at first will come over with a waggy tail and give you lots of kisses.

Imanuel would thrive in a calm adult only home where he can get lots of attention and TLC.

Imanuel will need understanding adopters who can help him learn new skills such as housetraining and how to walk on a lead.

He will need a home with a confident resident dog which he can play with and gain confidence from in new situations.

Coral, five years old, female, Cavachon.

Coral is a shy girl who has a lovely nature and despite not being confident around people is easy to handle with gentle encouragement.

Coral is looking for a calm adult only home with at least one other confident resident dog who can help her settle into her new life.

This will be Coral’s first time in a home so she will need kind and patient adopters.

Coral is such a sweet girl who will blossom in a loving environment and adopters will have the privilege of seeing her gaining confidence and learning to love.

Vinty, six months old, female, German Shepherd Cross.

Vinty has come on leaps and bounds since she first arrived and has transformed into a happy little girl who loves a gentle fuss and is excited to go out and play.

She is learning how to walk on a harness and is doing well.

She already looks to people when she is unsure for support so in a calm loving home she should thrive and learn how wonderful the world is.

She will need a confident resident dog in her new home to help her settle into her new life.

Vinty has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters.

Vinty brings a smile to all staff that see her, she is such a loving happy dog and deserves to be in her forever home as soon as possible.