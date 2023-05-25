Avara Foods announced earlier this week that proposals had been submitted to shut the Abergavenny factory in autumn of this year.

This would impact all of the 400 employees working at the site.

Avara said the decision had been a "difficult" one, which had "not been taken lightly and in no way reflects on the hard-working colleagues".

Now, the Welsh government have said they are standing by to support those affected by the news.

They also said that they are in touch with Avara to "explore options".

They described the closure as "a major blow" for both workers and the wider community of Abergavenny.

The full Welsh government statement reads: “We are aware of Avara’s announcement, which will come as a major blow for workers and the community.

"We are in touch with the business to explore options and stand ready to support those impacted by today’s news.”

Who are Avara Foods?





Avara is one of the UK’s largest food businesses, supplying chicken and turkey to the nation’s supermarkets and restaurant chains.

Established in 2018 as a 50/50 joint venture between Cargill and Faccenda, the company operates a fully integrated supply chain across agriculture, processing and distribution, with approximately 7,000 staff.

The Abergavenny facility was part of the acquisition of turkey processor Cranberry Foods by Faccenda, in 2012.

It is a ‘cut and pack’ operation, predominantly preparing a range of fresh turkey products, alongside some chicken lines, for retail customers, and is staffed by around 400 employees.