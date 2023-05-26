Plans to breathe new life into Constables Close, in Pill, have been on the cards for four years, and work is finally expected to start in June.

Housing association Linc Cymru has ambitious plans to build new homes and flats in the area, create new green spaces for residents, and "make the area a safer, more pleasant place to live".

Linc has now appointed LCB Group construction company to carry out the regeneration work at Constables Close.

Eight flats will be converted into four houses, and four existing houses will be turned into five flats and two maisonettes. Builders will also demolish four empty properties to create open areas and courtyard parking.

Linc said the changes would provide improved accommodation and accessibility, as well as space for more greenery.

Take a look around the proposed Constables Close development here:

"LCB Group specialise in providing high-quality refurbishment of buildings, particularly for social housing providers and local authorities," said Sian Diaz, development director at Linc.

"We very much look forward to working with them to enhance the well-being and safety of our Constables Close residents and provide them with a pleasant environment in which to live."

Linc’s existing homes in Constables Close, Church Street, Clarence Street and Commercial Road have also been upgraded as part of the project.

As part of this work, all the windows and doors of the existing homes were replaced and upgraded last November.

The appointment of a contractor comes four years after the original proposal for the area's regeneration.

In 2019, while work was still in the pre-planning stage, Linc said one of the scheme's aims was to reduce anti-social behaviour in Pill.

Newport City Council approved the regeneration project in 2021.

Linc says they are also working alongside and involving community members such as the police, councillors, and the Newport City Council, as part of the wider Pill regeneration masterplan, which was announced earlier this month.

The housing association pledged to work alongside residents as construction takes place.

A contractor will clear rubbish on a weekly basis to avoid the illegal dumping of waste during the regeneration work.

Linc also said hoarding will be put up around the site to prevent public access once construction work begins, and CCTV will be installed around the building site.