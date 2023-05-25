The scheme will run in all its 311 cafes across the UK from Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2.

The supermarket’s cafes will be offering one free Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal with each item bought by an adult from as little as 60p when showing their Tesco Clubcard at the till.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “We know that household budgets can be stretched over the school holidays, so we are pleased to once again be offering free meals to children when they’re off school as another way to support families during this half-term.”

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Kids Eat Free scheme returns to Tesco cafes for May half term

Menu items include beans or avocado on toast, fish fingers, baked chicken goujons or a sandwich.

Hot main meals at Tesco's cafes also come with a vegetable side dish and the sandwich pick 'n' mix includes a fresh piece of fruit.

Tesco is also helping customers spend less with its Aldi Price Match which matches the price of over 600 products to Aldi.

This includes both Tesco own brand products and big brands.

The supermarket has also locked prices on over a thousand Low Everyday Prices products, until July 2023.

More than 20 million Clubcard households have access to thousands of exclusive deals on everything from everyday staples like fruit and veg to treats like prosecco or ice cream.