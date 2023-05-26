The A40 in the town centre will be subject to four-way temporary traffic lights for roadworks on weekdays until the end of June.

Highways agency Traffic Wales said the project, which began in mid-April, involved "essential resurfacing work" to the A40, which runs through the town.

"This work is part of the installation of a new bus station, a new signalled pedestrian crossing, adjustments to the road alignment and landscaping," the agency said.

The temporary traffic lights will affect drivers on the A40 in both directions until the project is completed.

They will be in operation until June 30 on weekdays between 9am and 3.30pm, except for bank holidays, when no work will take place.

At the end of June, a section of the A40 in the town centre, along with Frogmore Street, will be fully closed overnight for four nights between 8pm and 6am.

That part of the project begins on June 29, and will involve work at an area "adjacent to the Tesco Superstore at the junction of the A40 and Frogmore Street".

A diversion route will be in place during that time, sending drivers on a 10-minute, 3.3-mile detour to avoid the construction work, which is taking place on a 0.2-mile stretch of road.

The roadworks are scheduled to end on July 2.