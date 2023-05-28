The group, established by Gwent Police, was set up to help survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

Launched in early 2022, the victim reference group was set up to help create a more victim-centred approach in Gwent Police.

The group brings together people who can use their lived experience to guide changes and improvements in victim care across the service.

One group member, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’ve never been listened to or treated like a human being before.

"I’ve seen such an improvement in my self-confidence and mental health since joining the group a year ago.

"I can’t believe the help and difference this work could give to others.”

Following its launch, the group set six objectives - from increasing awareness of coercion and control, stalking and revenge pornography to increasing education around domestic abuse and sexual violence from an early age.

Survivor engagement co-ordinator Rachel Evans, who leads the group, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work achieved in the past 12 months.

"It’s testament to the dedication and commitment of our members, officers and partners.

“We understand that it can be incredibly difficult for victims of domestic and sexual abuse and violence to take the first step and come forward to report these offences or seek support.

“We would encourage anyone who is experiencing any form of domestic abuse to speak out and report either to us, via a confidential reporting line or one of our partner agencies.”

A year on, the group has already made significant process supporting the roll out of an app, which provides frontline officers with advice when investigating cases of domestic abuse.

Join the Gwent Police sexual and domestic abuse support group

If you’ve been a victim of domestic abuse and would like to join the group, contact Rachel Evans at rachel.evans@gwent.police.uk

The group meets bi-monthly and is open to all genders. You can join in person or online.