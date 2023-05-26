A DRUG dealer is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and cannabis and a money laundering offence.

Liam Andrews, 25, from Abertillery admitted possession of a class A and class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The offences took place on April 25 and put him in breach of a suspended jail sentence, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Andrews, of Carlyle Street, is due to be sentenced on June 23.

The defendant was remanded in custody.