The alleged victim was a 16-year-old pupil at Lliswerry High School, who suffered facial injuries in the incident.

A police officer found him in Spytty Road, near the school, at around 3.30pm on Monday, April 24.

The headteacher of Lliswerry High, Neil Davies, announced later that day "one of our learners was assaulted by unknown assailants as he made his way home from school".

In an update, a Gwent Police spokesperson said a 17-year-old boy from Newport had been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

He has since been released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing," the police spokesperson added.

Mr Davies, in a letter to parents following the incident, said the alleged assault took place "at the bus stop on the SDR, at the side of Spytty Stadium 3G pitch" and happened "just after 3pm".

He added: "If you witnessed this or have any information about it, please contact the school or Gwent Police."

The pupil injured in the alleged assault was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged, police said.