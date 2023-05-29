Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Tommy Paul James was born on April 28, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 7oz. His parents are Emily Morris and Patrick James, of Newport, and his sibling is Aoife-Rose, one.

Ozzy Nino Matthews was born on April 24, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 13oz. His parents are Nicola and Gary Matthews, of Llanyravon, and his siblings are Roman, two, Ollie, six, and Leo, five.

CobiJay Eric Littlejohns was born six days late on May 7, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. He is the first child of Atlanta Webley and Callum Littlejohns, of Newport.

Cruiz Foster was born on April 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. His parents are Ceri-louise and Andrew Foster, of Newport, and his siblings are Lauryn, 22, Morgan, 20, Kayla Mae, 16, Keeley, 14, and Brodi, 12.

Maisie Langley was born on March 29, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. Her parents are Charlene Stevens and Dean Langley, Pontypool, and her siblings are Ellie, 18, Cody, 12, Charlie, seven, and Oliver, three.