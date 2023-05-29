St David’s RC Primary, in Cwmbran, is “a happy, caring and welcoming school that has pupils’ well-being at its heart”.

A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited the Roman Catholic school in March and has just published a report on their findings.

The inspectors were impressed by the vision of “learning, loving, laughing”, which they said “permeates through the whole school community”.

“Staff and pupils feel valued and are an integral part of school improvement processes,” they added.

Pupils at St David’s make “strong progress” in their time at the school, including those children with additional learning needs.

Learners “show respect” for each other and “feel happy and safe” in school.

They are “kind, courteous and considerate”, and “sensitive to the needs of others”.

During the inspection, Estyn noted the “strong relationships” pupils forge with staff and their peers, and commended the school for giving children the chance to “regularly and thoughtfully” influence their learning “as well as wider aspects of school life”.

Attitudes to learning are “positive”, attendance levels are high, and pupils also enjoy an “extensive range” of clubs, activities and events during break times and after school.

Teachers at St David’s have created “interesting learning environments in classrooms” and in the school’s grounds, where they “make good use of the outdoor environment to enhance pupils’ learning experiences and to develop their well-being and creativity”.

Staff have collaborated “highly effectively” to develop an “engaging and exciting” curriculum, full of experiences which are “inspired by the local environment and reflect the vibrant cultures that make up modern Wales and the thriving Welsh language”.

The inspectors also commended the school’s “skilled” teaching assistants, who “support pupils effectively to make good progress in important aspects of their learning”.

Support staff “reflect the warm, thoughtful and supportive ethos of the school in their working relationships with pupils and provide strong support for vulnerable pupils and those with additional learning needs”, Estyn said.

Inspectors described a “warm sense of family” at the school, and praised the headteacher for her “strong, thoughtful leadership”.

“She works conscientiously alongside school leaders and governors to provide a clear strategic direction for the development of the school,” they added.

Following the Estyn inspection, headteacher Joanne Weightman said on Twitter she was “delighted that the dedication and hard work of the entire team and learners … and everything we achieved together over the last nine years has been summarised perfectly in this Estyn report”.