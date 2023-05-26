The Monmouth Raft Race, now in its 60th year, offers early signers the chance to nab a reduced entry figure but, as in the race itself, you'll need to be quick.

Those who sign up and enter on or before June 1 pay just £50 per raft. Afterwards the entry fee is £75 per raft. Entries close on Friday, September 1. The event takes place on Sunday, September 3.

It is now 60 years since the first Monmouth Raft Race was staged, and it continues to attract huge support, both locally and nationally.

This year will mark the 56th staging of the fun-filled event with just four races having to be cancelled over the years.

The raft race, organised by Rotary Monmouth, raises funds principally for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

The event challenges teams, private individuals, pubs, clubs and businesses, to construct a raft of their own design and then navigate 6.5 miles of the beautiful River Wye from Monmouth to Whitebrook.

Since organisation of the raft race was taken over by Rotary Monmouth in 2004 and the event has raised a staggering £348,000 for St David’s Hospice Care and other local good causes.

Sponsorship of the event by local businesses makes a significant financial contribution, which helps to maximise the amount donated to charity.

Those businesses supporting the event this year are Mandarin Stone, Siltbuster, Tri-Wall, Robert Price, Paul Jarrold Tyres, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, MCL Logistics, GD Environmental and Jolly Clothing, which is supplying T-shirts for entrants.

Norman Williams, of Rotary Monmouth, said: "We are always hugely impressed, each year, with the sheer imagination and creativity of our rafters, not just to choose a theme, but then to recreate that as a raft.

"We've had some incredible designs over the years and I'm confident that 2023's entries will be no exception. A discounted entry fee is available for entries received by June 1st.”

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: “We are proud to be associated with such a well-established event. It's a real treat every year to work with Rotary Monmouth to deliver its well-organised, and safe, charity challenge.

"The hospice benefits greatly from this magnificent event. The more people that enter and support Monmouth Raft Race means boosting funds raised, which in turn helps us to continue to carry out the work that we do throughout our community, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

The raft race, a fun afternoon on the river, starts at noon at Monmouth Rowing Club (just off the A40 at Monmouth) and rafters paddle 6.5 miles down the River Wye to the finish at Tump Farm, Whitebrook, (courtesy of the Cullimore Family) where there is a family festival of entertainment and ample refreshment opportunities.

All sponsorship received by Monmouth Rotary Club from those taking part will be donated to St David’s Hospice Care (75 per cent) and other charities supported by Monmouth Rotary Club (25 per cent).

Full details can be found at www.monmouthraftrace.com