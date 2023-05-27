If so, the Alma Inn, at the corner of Commercial Street and George Street, could be just for you.

The freehold to the “prominent landmark” pub is currently up for sale, attracting offers of £205,000 and is being marketed by agents Sidney Phillips.

Any new owner would be purchasing a pub featuring a “traditional Victorian-style linear saloon bar” and fixed seating for at least 40 customers.

The Alma Inn comes with toilet facilities for ladies and gentlemen, and there is a beer cellar on the basement level.

Outside the property, you’ll find a “concreted and gravelled beer garden” area, with picnic table-style benches and other seating to accommodate at least 30 punters.

Above the Newport pub, there is spacious accommodation for the new owner.

The first floor features a landing area, office, domestic kitchen, a small double bedroom, and a “large domestic lounge with fireplace in the rotunda end of the building, giving this room a very interesting shape”.

On the second floor, there are a further four bedrooms, one of which contains a bathroom.

Street view images appear to show the Alma Inn has been closed since 2020.

The Alma Inn is being advertised on Zoopla here and the agents, Sidney Phillips, can be contacted by calling 01981 250333.